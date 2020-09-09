USA

Wildfires Rage in California and Other Western US States

By VOA News
September 09, 2020 11:12 AM
Flames lick above vehicles on Highway 162 as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze,…
Flames lick above vehicles on Highway 162 as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020.

About 14,000 firefighters are continuing to battle 25 wildfires in the western U.S. state of California that have burned more than 890,000 hectares. 

Authorities have warned that gusty winds Wednesday could further fuel the fires that have already grown significantly as record-breaking heat settled in across the western part of the country.  

Two of the three largest fires in recorded state history are burning north of the San Francisco Bay area, although the fires have been largely contained after burning for three weeks. 

Tim Lesmeister, right, and Rick Archuleta, of the Clovis Fire Department, put out hot spots left behind by the Creek Fire in Tollhouse, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020.

Over the past couple of days, helicopters rescued hundreds of stranded people from the burning Sierra National Forest in central California, where 365 buildings have been destroyed, including 45 homes. 

The U.S. Forest Service said 14 firefighters were forced to go to emergency shelters Tuesday after flames destroyed a fire station in the Los Padres National Forest on California's central coast. 

Forecasters predict hot, dry wind could reach more than 80 kilometers per hour Wednesday in Southern California, where fires have burned in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. 

The fires have forced thousands of Californians to evacuate their homes. The U.S. Forest Service closed all eight national forests in the southern half of California and all campgrounds throughout the state.  

Vehicles destroyed by a wildfire are shown in Malden, Wash., Sept. 8, 2020.

Wildfires are also raging in the western states of Washington and Oregon. A firestorm destroyed 80% of the homes in the small Washington town of Malden, along with the fire station, the post office, city hall and the library. The fire erupted around noon Sunday and engulfed most of the town in about three hours. 

Related Stories

A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, California.
USA
As California Burns, Winds Arrive And Lights Go Out
High winds are forecast for the next two days, and fire danger is high throughout wildfire-ravaged California
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 08:23 AM
A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, California.
USA
California Sets Record With 2M Acres Burned So Far This Year
Officials say the most striking thing about the record is how early it was set — with the most dangerous part of the year still ahead
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 06:01 PM
Smoke from the Creek Fire billows beyond a ridge as seen from Huntington Lake, California, Sept. 5, 2020.
USA
More Than 200 Airlifted to Safety From California Wildfire
The California Office of Emergency Services said Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters were used for the rescues that began Saturday night and continued overnight. At least two people were severely injured and 10 more suffered moderate injuries
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 09/06/2020 - 09:21 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Wildfires Rage in California and Other Western US States

Flames lick above vehicles on Highway 162 as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Goats Enlisted to Trim Grass in NYC Park

Goats graze on a hillside as part of fire prevention efforts, September 26, 2019 in South Pasadena, California. - In about…
USA

US Announces More Troop Withdrawals from Iraq 

U.S. soldiers wearing protective masks are seen during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops…
Europe

US Considering Sanctions Against Belarus After 'Unjustified Violence and Repression' Pompeo Says

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, greets U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during their meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Feb. 1, 2020.
USA

Gusty Winds Pose Continued Wildfire Threats in California

Property is left in ruins after the Creek Fire passed through Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Tollhouse, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio…