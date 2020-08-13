Mike Pence: Trump's Loyal Trooper

From his earliest days as a politician, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has described himself as "a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order."

But now, after 3 1/2 years as second in command at the White House, Pence could well embrace a fourth characteristic as part of his biography: extraordinary loyalty to President Donald Trump as together they seek re-election on November 3.

Trump, a first-time politician in 2016, chose Pence, who was little-known outside of his home state, to be his running mate on the national ticket.

As much as anything, Trump, a brash New York developer and a bon vivant on his third marriage, picked Pence to bolster his credentials with the conservative voters he needed in his uphill contest against Democrat Hillary Clinton. With his down-the-line conservative credentials as a long-term congressman and a single term as governor of the midwestern state of Indiana, Pence proved to be the ideal running mate.

Trump won an upset victory and Pence has lived up to his political credo.

Pence has given Trump an unparalleled link to evangelical Christians, an important mostly Republican bloc of conservative voters that might total a quarter of the U.S. electorate, while at the same time seemingly never skipping a chance to praise his boss, the president.

However, in a rare criticism during the 2016 campaign, after a video emerged of Trump making lewd comments about women, Pence said, "I do not condone his remarks and cannot defend them." But as his vice president, Pence unsparingly prefaces his public policy remarks by lauding the man who put him in the political spotlight with such encomiums as "Under the leadership of President Trump…."

At one 2017 Cabinet meeting, Pence offered 14 separate commendations for Trump, who was seated directly across the table, in less than three minutes – one every 12 seconds or so.

"You've spurred an optimism in this country that's setting records," Pence gushed to Trump. "I'm deeply humbled, as your vice president, to be able to be here."

The 61-year-old Pence grew up in Indiana, earned a law degree and practiced as a lawyer for a while but soon turned to politics. He lost his first two contests for a seat in the House of Representatives in 1988 and 1990 but kept his voice and face before Indiana residents as a conservative radio and talk show host from 1994 to 1999.

Finally, in 2000, he won the first of six two-year terms in the House, where he compiled a staunch conservative voting record and climbed the Republican party leadership ladder. During one term, he was chairman of the Republican Study Committee, a group of conservative lawmakers, but he lost a contest to become the Republican minority leader at a time Democrats controlled the House. During his 12 years in the House, he introduced 90 bills and resolutions, but none of them became law.

Pence won the Indiana governorship in 2012 and again amassed a conservative portfolio. He signed measures intended to restrict abortion and cut taxes, along with a law blocking local governments in the state from requiring businesses to pay wages and benefits to workers more than that required by federal law.

In an issue that drew national attention, Pence signed a measure called the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which allowed individuals and companies to assert as a defense in legal proceedings that their exercise of religion was or was likely to be substantially burdened if they were required to treat all customers alike in commercial transactions. Conservatives in the state and elsewhere viewed the law as a way to contest the legalization of same-sex marriages.

Indiana Will 'Fix' Religious Freedom Law, Governor Says Pence said law had been widely mischaracterized and 'smeared,' but called on state's General Assembly to send a new law to his desk to fix it

But after vocal protests from moderate Republicans and businesses who said they would refuse to move to the state or expand existing operations, Pence retreated and amended the law to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Pence was facing a tough contest for a second term as Indiana governor when Trump tapped him to be his running mate on the national Republican ticket in 2016.

Trump Names Pence as VP Pick Trump revealed his choice on Twitter

As the coronavirus swept into the United States in early 2020, Trump handed Pence his biggest White House role, as overseer of the government's effort to curb the spread of the virus and coordinate its testing and treatment efforts while also initiating research to develop a vaccine.

For days on end, Pence chaired meetings of the White House coronavirus task force and often updated the country on the status of the fight against the virus at daily nationally televised briefings. But Trump, facing a difficult re-election contest against former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, soon took over the daily news conferences and often professed that the virus was under control, or soon would be, and that a vaccine would be developed before the end of 2020.

Pence also often adopted a rosier outlook on the state of the virus in the U.S., even as tens of thousands of Americans died and tens of millions of workers lost their jobs.

Pence Accentuates the Positive as COVID Task Force Worries About Surge in States US could see 100,000 COVID-19 cases per day soon, warns top US infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci

Pence repeated Trump's mantra that the number of cases was rising in the U.S. because the country was doing more testing, which ignored the fact that by June the virus was surging again in states and cities that had largely escaped the initial outbreak in March and April. Pence, in private meetings with Republican senators, urged them to focus on "encouraging signs" in the country's battle against the virus.

In mid-June, Pence, in an opinion article in the Wall Street Journal, said panic over the coronavirus was "overblown."

He declared, "Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and the courage and compassion of the American people, our public health system is far stronger than it was four months ago, and we are winning the fight against the invisible enemy.

"We've slowed the spread, we've cared for the most vulnerable, we've saved lives, and we've created a solid foundation for whatever challenges we may face in the future," he concluded. "That's a cause for celebration, not the media's fear mongering."

Despite Pence's view, the surge of the pandemic in the U.S. has not abated. As of August 13, death toll has topped 163,000 and the number of confirmed cases 5.1 million, according the the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, with both figures higher than in any other country.