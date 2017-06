The United States has called on the Gulf countries and Egypt to address their differences with Qatar. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Yemen, Maldives and Egypt cut ties with Qatar over its alleged links with terrorist organizations and questioning of U.S. hostility toward Iran. All of these countries are U.S. allies in the fight against Islamic State and Iran's expansionism. U.S. officials say the rift will not undermine these efforts. Zlatica Hoke reports.