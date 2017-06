Nearly one third of all humans are now classified as overweight or obese. That's the conclusion from a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine that dropped this week. When it comes to childhood weight problems, the U.S. tops the list. 13 percent of U.S. kids are now classified as obese. To combat the problem, the city of Seattle in Washington state is taking what some consider a drastic measure. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.