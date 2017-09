During his first official meeting at the United Nations, U.S. President Donald Trump said the organization is not reaching its full potential because of bureaucracy and mismanagement. Addressing leaders of more than 120 member nations on Monday, Trump praised U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his efforts to modernize the world body. Guterres said the old fashioned procedures and fragmented structures are making the U.N. less effective than it should be. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.