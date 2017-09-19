Syian Children in Lebanon Toil to Feed Families

Child labor in Lebanon was already a deep-seated problem before an influx of Syrian refugees made it worse. Now, as humanitarian funds dry up, there are fears the practice could become even more widespread - and with families are dependent on the income children generate, there are no easy solutions. However, NGOs are working on the ground to re-integrate children into the education system, and new guidelines have been issued by the UN, meaning the fight is on to help youngsters reclaim their childhoods. John Owens reports from Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.