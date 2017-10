U.S. police could not identify any clues on what motivated suspected shooter Stephen Paddock to go on a shooting spree in Las Vegas, which left at least 59 people dead and nearly 600 wounded. The suspect's brother says the family is as shocked as everyone else. U.S. President Donald Trump has called Sunday night's shooting an act of pure evil. He plans to visit Las Vegas on Wednesday. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.