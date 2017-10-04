Catalonia to Declare Independence From Spain ‘Within Days’ As King’s Speech Stokes Crisis

The leader of the Catalan regional government in northeast Spain has said he will declare independence within days. This follows a referendum Sunday in which 90% of Catalans voted in favor of breaking away from Spain – although less than half of those registered turned out to vote. Madrid has declared the vote illegal, and Spain’s King has also strongly criticized the Catalan government – raising the stakes yet further in a crisis that has caught Europe by surprise. Henry Ridgwell reports.
