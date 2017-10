Liberian women have been internationally recognized for their peaceful activism that helped bring an end to 14 years of civil war. However peace has not brought [gender] parity. Despite Liberia having the continent’s first female head of state, women remain underrepresented in elected office. As Liberia heads to nationwide polls Oct. 10, more women than ever are on the ballot demanding a change. Monique John reports for VOA from Monrovia.