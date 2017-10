Jerusalem is one of the most excavated cities in the world, and archaeologists have uncovered 7000 year old stone houses, an Egyptian amulet bearing the name of Thutmose III, and what could be the world's first landfill. Monday, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced finding the first known Roman-era theatre in Jerusalem's Old City, a unique 1,800-year-old structure next to the Western Wall. Faith Lapidus has details.