Since 1981, the U.S. Air Force has been presenting the Lance P. Sijan Award to individuals who demonstrate the highest qualities of leadership in the Air Force and in their lives. It is one of the most prestigious awards given by the Air Force.It's name honors the bravery of an Air Force pilot who was shot down in 1967 during the Vietnam War -- Lance P. Sijan. VOA's Nikoleta Ilic has the story on this Veteran's Day holiday.