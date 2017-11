Iran has declared an official day of mourning Tuesday for the victims of Sunday's powerful earthquake along the western mountainous border with Iraq. Rescuers are searching for survivors and bodies in the rubble left by the 7.3-magnitude quake. Officials say more than 430 people were killed, and that the death toll may increase. Tens of thousands of people have spent the night outdoors as the violent temblor crumbled homes. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.