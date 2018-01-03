McMaster: Iranian Protestors “Have Our Emotional Support”

U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says the Iranian people “are expressing frustration about a regime that pays more attention to exporting terrorism” than meeting the needs of its own people. In a wide-ranging interview with VOA Contributor Greta Van Susteren, McMaster said protesters in Iran “have our emotional support” and criticized the Iran nuclear deal as “fundamentally flawed.” McMaster also defended President Trump’s tweet criticizing Pakistan, saying “the President is frustrated at Pakistan’s behavior” in its support of certain terrorist groups.