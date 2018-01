A U.S. Army dog who saved the lives of his platoon during the Allied invasion of Sicily in 1943 has been posthumously awarded the PDSA ‘Dickin’ Medal – which recognizes the actions of animals serving in military conflict. Chips, a Husky-cross, took part in the beach landings on the Mediterranean island as the United States and its allies tried to turn the course of the war. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.