U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his European counterpart Federica Mogherini have called on Turkey to ensure the safety of civilians in its offensive on a Kurdish enclave in Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that his forces will not withdraw until Turkey's goals are achieved. But he said that Ankara has no intention of claiming any of Syria's territory. The United States has supported Kurds in their fight against Islamic State. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.