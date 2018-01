The U.S. government is open again, but the fate of about 800,000 young undocumented immigrants at the center of the three-day shutdown remains uncertain. A number of lawmakers had promised to protect them after President Trump ended DACA in September, an Obama administration policy that allowed them to live and study or work in the country legally. Esha Sarai reports that DACA recipients, who some call "Dreamers," are bitterly disappointed.