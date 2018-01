South African jazz trumpeter and anti-apartheid activist Hugh Masekela dies at the age of 78. Among his greatest hits were the anthem "Bring Him Back Home," demanding Nelson Mandela's freedom from jail. But he recorded countless other solos and worked with other big names, including Senegalese and American superstars Youssou N'Dour and Paul Simon. VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports on the outpouring of tributes to his long career in music and political activism.