U.S. President Donald Trump has called his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to express concerns about escalating violence in Syria's Afrin area where Turkey is carrying out an offensive to oust U.S.-backed Kurdish militias. The White House said that in a call Wednesday Trump asked Turkey to limit its military actions and avoid civilian casualties. The U.S. president acknowledged Turkey's legitimate security concerns. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has this story.