Federal investigators are looking into the causes of recent fatal Amtrak train accidents, after Sunday's crash in South Carolina killed two people and injured more than 100 others. An Amtrak train running from New York to Miami derailed early Sunday after colliding with a freight train near the town of Columbia in the southeastern state, making it the second Amtrak train accident in less than a week, and a third since December. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.