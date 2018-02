U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is visiting Colombia Tuesday to push for the implementation of the peace agreement and measures to curb illegal drug production. In Peru Tuesday, Tillerson acknowledged that the U.S. is part of the problem, because its huge demand for opioids make it an attractive market for smugglers. Tillerson defended the U.S. trade policy, saying bilateral trade agreements work to the U.S. advantage better than some regional agreements. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.