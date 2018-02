As the U.S. Congress continues to funding a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, a 2010 border fence separating El Paso, Texas and Juarez, Mexico has already made it harder for illegal immigrants to enter the U.S. When Jesus Sanchez came to the U.S. almost 30 years ago, it was just a matter of wading across the Rio Grande River. VOA’s Mehmet Sumer reports that Sanchez has lived in the U.S. ever since and most of that time he has been undocumented.