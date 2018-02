U.S. President Donald Trump says he has directed the Justice Department to propose regulations to curb the use of rapid-fire devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to mimic the firing speed of fully automatic firearms. Trump made the announcement Tuesday, six days after a gunman opened fire in a Florida high school, killing 17 people. Students across America are protesting mass shootings at schools and demand action from political leaders to stop the trend. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.