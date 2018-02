A week after his inauguration, President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to review the U.S. nuclear arsenal. That review came back this month with an overarching theme of modernizing the U.S. nuclear triad --- air, sea and land capabilities. But a more controversial issue emerged. VOA's Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren examined the Nuclear Posture Review and the issue of low-yield nuclear weapons. VOA's Steve Redisch reports.