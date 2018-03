International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8, recognizing women's achievements without regard to race, ethnicity, language or any social or economic divisions. The day emerged from the activities of labor movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe. The latest episode of VOA's Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren, explored recent changes in the conversation involving women, sexual assault and leadership in the world. VOA's Steve Redisch has more.