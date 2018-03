Hundreds of exhibitors are showcasing their latest innovations at this year's Geneva International Motor Show. Among the participants at the annual event which runs until March 18, 2018 is Goodyear, which introduced a new concept tire which literally cleans the air as you drive. As Faiza Elmasry tells us, Goodyear's eco-friendly invention runs on living moss and has the added benefit of reducing airborne pollution. VOA's Faith Lapidus narrates.