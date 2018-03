Spain has been plunged back into political turmoil after violent protests over the weekend in the wake of the arrest of the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont. He was arrested in Germany under an international arrest warrant. The semi-autonomous region of Catalonia voted overwhelmingly for independence in a referendum last year, viewed as illegal by Madrid — though turnout was below 50 percent. Pro-independence parties won a slim majority in subsequent elections. Henry Ridgwell reports.