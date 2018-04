Evictions have been called a silent threat to America’s cities. Every week, thousands of Americans are forced from their homes, for non-payment. An exhibit on U.S. housing evictions opens in Washington D.C. this weekend, based on a book by Princeton University professor Matthew Desmond, which explores the problem by following the lives of several families in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as they struggle to pay the rent. From Washington, VOA’s Jill Craig takes a look at the exhibit.