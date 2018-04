U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told allies in the Middle East and Europe that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, unless it can be fixed. Pompeo began his first official foreign trip just hours after he was sworn in on Thursday. After attending a NATO meeting in Brussels, he headed for high-level talks in Saudi Arabia, Israel and Jordan. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.