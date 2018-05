New Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has promised to boost U.S. diplomacy and help the State Department get its “swagger back.” Hundred of employees at the agency in Washington greeted him enthusiastically Tuesday. Morale at State had plummeted under the threat of sharp budget cuts, with dozens of key posts and ambassadorships left unfilled under his predecessor, former secretary Rex Tillerson. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the State Department.