The United States relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday, after a day of celebrations in Israel. The U.S. delegation includes Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin and several members of Congress. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Palestinians reacted to the controversial move with a mixture of anger and resignation.