In parts of Pakistan, women are traditionally raised to become homemakers: be a good wife, cook, raise a healthy family. It's a big responsibility but one that often holds them back from getting an education. In the city of Karachi, some housewives who were struggling to help their children with their homework decided to do something about it. VOA's Shayan Saleem spoke with some of them and filed this report. Bezhan Hamdard narrates.