The public image of North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un appears to have softened in the media following the historic summit last month with South Korea's leader and his apparent willingness to meet next week with US president Donald Trump. But some in South Korea are not buying Kim Jong Un's shift from hard line dictator to peace-loving diplomat. Anti-North Korea protesters are warning the world not to be fooled by the new look for the North Korean dictator. VOA's Arash Arabasadi reports.