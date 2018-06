Turkey goes to the polls this Sunday, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could be facing his toughest test in his 16 years in power. Challenger Muharrem Ince’s platform of breaking down Turkey’s deep political divides, especially between the religious and secular have seen him reaching out beyond his pro-secular CHP Party’s base. An increasingly confident Ince has even taken his campaign to incumbent Erdogan’s backyard. Dorian Jones has the story.