The ruins of Medina Azahara, a medieval Arab Muslim town near the Spanish city of Cordoba, was added to UNESCO's list of World Heritage sites on Sunday. The U.N. cultural organization said the millennium-old site is an archeological treasure trove of buildings, roads, bridges, water systems and everyday objects. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.