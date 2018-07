Despite Pyongyang’s negative statements about U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s latest visit, the top U.S. diplomat says talks with the isolated Communist country remain on track. Pompeo says denuclearization commitments made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to President Donald Trump have been reinforced — although North Korea blasted the U.S. position as “gangster-like” and “regrettable.” VOA's diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington.