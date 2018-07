The ancient, iconic Baobab tree, with its distinctive swollen trunk, grows in many parts of Africa. But the trees rising out of the savannah in southern Africa today are dying at an alarming rate. Scientists are not sure why, but many suspect climate change is to blame. According to a study published in the scientific journal "Nature Plants" -- 9 of the 13 baobabs between 1,000 and 2,500 years old have died over the past dozen years. VOA’s Deborah Block reports.