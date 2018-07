Japan has been hit by a deadly heatwave, with temperatures rising to a record 41.1 degrees Celsius in the city of Kumagaya, about 70 kilometers north of the capital, Tokyo. With the exception of the northern island of Hokkaido, temperatures in most of Japan are at least 10 degrees higher than the average for this time of the year. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the scorching heat has killed more than 60 people this month.