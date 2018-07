Paul Manafort, a former chairman of U.S. President Donald Trump's presidential campaign, goes on trial next week on charges of bank and tax fraud related to his work in Ukraine. He has pleaded not guilty. The trial that begins July 31 in Alexandria, Virginia, will be closely watched for possible revelations about Trump's run for the White House in 2016. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has this background of the Manafort case.