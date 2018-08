A group of New York state grandmothers embarked on a six-day, six-city caravan tour to the U.S.-Mexico border to demand an immediate return of all immigrant children to their families, and to protest a policy of indefinite family detention. Their message, through rallies, vigils, potlucks and song, is simple: if an older person can trek the country to demand change, so can you. VOA's Ramon Taylor reports from New York.