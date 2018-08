The national security adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump denies any U.S. government involvement in Saturday's drone explosions in Venezuela's capital during President Nicolas Maduro's speech. John Bolton told Fox Television Sunday News that until Maduro can produce hard evidence for his allegations, the focus should be on the corruption and oppression of his regime. Maduro has vowed "maximum punishment" for what he calls an assassination attempt on him. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.