Leaders of five countries surrounding the resource-rich Caspian Sea have signed an agreement on the status of the world’s largest inland body of water. The convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea was signed Sunday at a summit in Kazakhstan. Separately, the Caspian nations signed various documents on trade and economic cooperation. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the summit comes at a time when Russian and Iranian economies face a fallout from U.S. sanctions.