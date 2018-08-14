Border Crossings: Santana

Legendary guitarist and vocalist Carlos Santana sat down with Border Crossings host Larry London to talk his new project “Santana IV.” April 2016 was the release date for Santana IV that features all-new material that reunited the revered early ‘70s lineup of guitar icon Carlos Santana, Gregg Rolie, Neal Schon, Michael Carabello and Michael Shrieve. The album signifies the first time in 45 years – since 1971’s multi-platinum classic Santana III – that the quintet has recorded together.