A deadly airstrike by a Saudi-led coalition killed at least 40 children in northern Yemen last week, prompting international outrage. The U.S. State Department has called on the coalition of Gulf Arab states to investigate the incident, one of the deadliest in the three-year-old war. The United Nations Security Council is also calling for a credible, transparent investigation. VOA's diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the State Department.