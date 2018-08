He played more than 300 games in his professional career, but NHL goalie Clint Malarchuk is best remembered for only one - a game that almost killed him. It happened on March 22, 1989, in a game against the St. Louis Blues. Malarchuk, on goal, was sliced on the neck by another player's errant skate, severing his jugular vein. He survived, just as he later survived depression and a suicide attempt. He spoke with VOA's Iuliia Iarmolenko. Faith Lapidus narrates her report.