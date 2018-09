Outrage is growing in the U.S. Congress over the U.S. military's role in Yemen, where thousands have died due to the war between a Saudi-led coalition and Houthi rebels. A bipartisan group of American lawmakers added a provision into a defense spending bill requiring Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to certify by September 12th whether Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are finding a political settlement to the three-year-old conflict. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more.