President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have signaled the U.S. will remain a “steadfast” partner of Saudi Arabia, despite the brutal killing and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October second. The statements came after reports that the CIA has concluded Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman directed the assassination. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.