Many athletes have been doing it for a long time without even knowing it is now a fitness trend. It's called plogging, a combination of jogging and picking up. And what is being picked up is trash. The Swedes are credited with starting the trend and now it's spreading in the United States. As Faiza Elmasry tells us, many athletes in Washington seem to like multi-tasking with a group of likeminded runners and keeping their city clean and beautiful. Faith Lapidus narrates.