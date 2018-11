President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping will meet to discuss trade issues on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires this week. The head of the U.S. National Economic Council says there’s a good possibility a deal can be achieved to cool down the ongoing U.S.– Sino trade war, but warns the Trump administration will consider additional tariffs if no deal is struck. Patsy Widakuswara reports from the White House.