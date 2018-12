World leaders have gathered in the heart of Poland's coal-mining industry to discuss what can be done about global climate change. The two-week-long meeting in Katowice comes amid a series of reports from various sources and parts of the world saying that climate change processes are in full swing and that some may be unstoppable. But, as VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, a consensus on reducing pollution, and other factors believed to be contributing to climate change, remains elusive.