Critics of Britain's Brexit deal are calling for renegotiation of the agreement negotiated between Britain and the European Union on the conditions of Britain's departure from the bloc. The vote on the deal in the lower house of Parliament is set for Tuesday. But it has critics among those who support Brexit as well as those who want Britain to remain in the European Union. The government is warning that there may be no Brexit if lawmakers reject the deal. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.